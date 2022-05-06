Here's Another Pic From AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija's Wedding

From Khatija Rahman's wedding. (courtesy: khatijarahman)

Khatija Rahman, daughter of celebrated music composer AR Rahman, shared a picture from her big day - her wedding. Khatija married fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on Thursday. Sharing a picture with her husband, Khatija wrote: "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man Riyasdeen." Khatija also shared details of her bridal ensemble and she wrote: "Costume conceptualized and styled by Shruti Agarwal, costume Assistant- Kriti Baid." Khatija is a singer-musician just like her dad. She also sang the trackRock A Bye Baby from Mimi, the music for which was composed by AR Rahman.

See Khatija Rahman's post here:

Khatija's father AR Rahman shared the big news of her wedding on his Instagram profile. He shared a wedding picture and wrote: "May the Almighty bless the couple...Thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love."

Check out the post shared by AR Rahman:

Khatija and Riyasdeen, an audio engineer, got engaged in December last year. The singer shared the news of her announcement a few weeks later in an Instagram post. "With the blessings of the Almighty I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones," read her caption.

AR Rahman's recently composed music for Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Last year, he composed music for films like Mimi, Atrangi Re, to name a few.

AR Rahman is the recipient of some of the biggest awards including two Grammys - Best Compilation Soundtrack for a Motion Picture (for Slumdog Millionaire) and Best Motion Picture Song (for Jai Ho). He has also received six National Awards and several Filmfare Awards from across Bollywood and the South film industry.

AR Rahman's long list of awards includes a Padma Shri, which he won in 2000 and Padma Bhushan in 2010 for his contribution to Indian music and cinema. He won two Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire in 2009.