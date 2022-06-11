ICYMI: Inside Pics From AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija's Wedding Reception

Manisha Koirala shared this image. (courtesy: m_koirala)

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija married Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in Chennai last month. On Friday, she posted pictures from her wedding reception on Instagram. Actress Manisha Koirala, who was also on the guest list, shared pictures from the festivities on her Instagram profile. She captioned it: "AR Rahman sir's daughter Khatija's wedding reception was sheer joy... Meeting my colleagues from here really warmed my heart. This celebration has added more to already many lovely memories of Chennai. God bless the newly wed."

Recalling her special day, Khatija Rahman shared a special video from her wedding on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "With the prayers and blessings of my grandparents and our families. On my big day (May 5) with Riyasdeen Riyan. This wouldn't have been possible without the support of my family and my dearest team."

Last month, AR Rahman shared a picture from his daughter Khatija's wedding and he captioned it: "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love."

Khatija, just like her father, is also also a singer-musician. She has sung a few tracks, including Rock a Bye Baby from Mimi.

AR Rahman's long list of awards includes six National Awards and several Filmfare Awards from across Bollywood and the South film industry. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2000 and Padma Bhushan in 2010 for his contribution to Indian music and cinema. AR Rahman's Grammy wins were two more trophies added to his awards legacy, headlined by the Academy Awards - he won two Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire in 2009.