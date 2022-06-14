More Pics From AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija's Wedding Reception

Khatija Rahman shared this image. (courtesy: khatija.rahman)

Khatija Rahman, daughter of celebrated music composer AR Rahman, shared new pictures from her wedding reception, which was held in Chennai last week. Khatija married audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed last month. For her reception, Khatija wore an embellished purple ensemble, while her husband complemented her in a black tuxedo. Sharing photos from the reception album on Instagram, Khatija Rahman wrote in her caption: "June 10th. To many more years together at ARR Film City (in Chennai)."

This is what Khatija Rahman posted:

Over the weekend, Khatija shared a video from her wedding, which took place last month and she wrote: "With the prayers and blessings of my grandparents and our families. On my big day (May 5). This wouldn't have been possible without the support of my family and my dearest team."

ICYMI, here is another picture from Khatija's reception.

Dil Se.. actress Manisha Koirala also attended Khatija's reception in Chennai. Over the weekend, she shared a couple of pictures from the reception on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "AR Rahman sir's daughter Khatija's wedding reception was sheer joy... Meeting my colleagues from here really warmed my heart! This celebration has added more to already many lovely memories of Chennai. God bless the newlyweds."

Last month, Khatija shared a picture from her wedding on Instagram and she wrote: "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man Riyasdeen. Khatija and Riyasdeen got engaged in an intimate ceremony in December last year. Khatija, just like her father, is also also a singer-musician. She has sung a few tracks, including Rock a Bye Baby from Mimi.

Khatija's dad AR Rahman has won two Grammy Awards in 2010 - Best Compilation Soundtrack for a Motion Picture (for Slumdog Millionaire) and Best Motion Picture Song (for Jai Ho). He recently composed music for the the film Heropanti 2. Last year, he composed music for films like Mimi, Atrangi Re among others. He attended the Cannes Film Festival last month.