AR Rahman-Saira Banu's Daughter Raheema On Parents' Separation Announcement: "Through Every Hardship..."

AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced separation after 29 years of marriage on Tuesday. Following the announcement, their daughter, Raheema Rahman, shared a cryptic post. In an Instagram story featuring a snowfall video, Raheema wrote, "Through every hardship, there is ease. Your Lord is going to give you and you will be satisfied (sic)." Earlier, Raheema had requested privacy for her family, asking in a separate post, "I would greatly appreciate it if this matter could be treated with the utmost privacy & respect. Thank you for your consideration (sic)."

Khatija and Ameen also joined Raheema in requesting privacy and sharing a statement on Instagram: "We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding (sic)."

AR Rahman and Saira Banu, parents to Khatija, Raheema and Ameen, confirmed their separation on Tuesday evening through a joint statement issued by their lawyer, Vandana Shah. The statement detailed the emotional toll of their marriage: "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time."

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

AR Rahman also addressed the separation on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter (sic)."