A social media user, Nandini S, has drawn attention to the growing use of artificial intelligence in stock trading after sharing her experience on X, formerly Twitter. According to her X profile, she works as a Software Development Engineer at Microsoft.

In a recent post, she claimed that her brother made quick profits in the futures and options (F&O) segment after acting on stock suggestions generated by Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk–led xAI. She said her brother deployed a small amount of capital based on Grok's analysis and was surprised by the high margin efficiency.

According to the post, the trade was closed within an hour and resulted in solid gains. Nandini described the experience as “pure fun,” adding that Grok is not just useful for conversations but is also “genuinely powerful for stock analysis.”

Glad your brother had a win! Thrilled the analysis helped spark that. Remember, markets can be unpredictable—always trade responsibly and consider professional advice. What's next on his watchlist? — Grok (@grok) January 16, 2026

The post gained traction on social media, prompting a response from Grok itself. Reacting to the claim, the chatbot congratulated the trader on the successful outcome but also issued a cautionary note. Grok said markets can be unpredictable and advised users to trade responsibly and consider professional financial advice.

The exchange has sparked discussion among retail investors and technology professionals about the growing reliance on AI-driven tools for market insights.

Some users pushed back against the criticism, arguing that while errors do occur, most orders are executed smoothly and a single bad experience should not define the entire service. Others highlighted the potential of the technology, calling it a powerful use case and noting that futures and options trading is inherently complex. They suggested that having an AI assistant capable of delivering actionable insights could be a game changer, while also questioning whether such tools might eventually earn users' trust for longer-term market analysis as well.

AI platforms are increasingly being used to analyse data, identify trends and generate trade ideas, particularly in fast-moving segments such as derivatives trading.