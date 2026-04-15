Student Posts WhatsApp Chat Of Teacher Inviting Him To Movie, Internet Slams "Unprofessional" Behaviour

A Reddit post has triggered a heated discussion online after a student shared a private conversation with his teacher that many users found unsettling. In his post, the student claimed that his teacher had asked him to go out for a movie - a request he said caught him completely off guard. The student, 18, also uploaded a screenshot of their WhatsApp chat to support his claims.

"Since you only have one class tomorrow, would you like to go watch Project Hail Mary with me? If you say yes, I might just take a half-day leave for it," the teacher wrote.

Instead of directly confronting the teacher, he chose to decline politely, offering an excuse to avoid the situation. He replied back saying, "Ma'am, I'm really sorry, but I already have plans with a friend tomorrow. Maybe some other time."

Despite his refusal, the teacher asked him to "push his plans" and reconsider. The student stood his ground and declined again, replying, "I'm really sorry, ma'am. But the plan is fixed," making it clear he did not wish to go ahead with the outing.

"I'm 18, and she's around 28–29, I guess. And to everyone making fun of it, I hope you'd react the same way if the genders were reversed," the post was captioned.

See the post here:

The post soon gained traction, drawing a flood of reactions from Reddit users. Many expressed concern over the teacher's conduct, arguing that such behaviour crosses professional boundaries and could put students in uncomfortable or vulnerable situations. Several users advised the student to report the incident to school authorities, stressing the importance of maintaining clear ethical standards in teacher-student relationships.

Some users praised the student for handling the situation calmly and respectfully while still asserting his boundaries. Others, however, debated whether the situation had been misinterpreted, while a few called the post fake.

One user wrote, "Bhai, if it's for real, hats off to you for using your intelligence and not going with her. Don't go ever...make ur parents aware, and if she still insists, complain to the principal."

Another said, "Report this behaviour to the school authorities, this is creepy."

"Maybe she's looking for a friend in you… Teachers ko mostly ek stereotype de dete hai but they might also wanna enjoy the other side of life. It can also be in an inappropriate way too. Can you try to talk with her and sense what she is into? Update us then chai pe charcha karte hai," a thirs user wrote.

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