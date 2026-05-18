"Stop Glorifying 18-Hour Workdays": Shark Tank Judge Kevin O'Leary Warns Young Founders

A leading investor has cautioned young entrepreneurs against the growing trend of hustle culture, saying that overworking does not lead to success. Kevin O'Leary advised that working long hours without rest can negatively impact performance and decision-making.

In a recent Instagram video cited by Fortune, Kevin O'Leary said that the worst advice he hears from young founders is their desire to work 18 hours a day. He said that this approach is not practical and questioned how such a routine could be considered effective.

The post was shared with caption, "Young founders love to brag about working 18 hours a day. That's stupid. You need sleep, good food, and exercise if you want to make good decisions."

He explained that people need proper sleep, good nutrition, and focus to succeed. He added that there is evidence suggesting important decisions should be made early in the day when the mind is fresh and energy levels are highest.

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Health Over Hustle

Kevin O'Leary also rejected the idea that exhaustion is a sign of dedication. He said that if someone appears extremely tired or unwell, he would not invest in them. He added that such individuals are not demonstrating strength but becoming a liability.

Importance Of Basic Habits

He further said that lack of sleep and poor health reduce a person's ability to make decisions and execute plans effectively, which are key qualities he looks for in entrepreneurs.

Instead of overworking, Kevin O'Leary emphasised the importance of maintaining basic habits such as eating well, exercising, and getting enough rest. He said that these practices help optimise performance and improve overall effectiveness in business.