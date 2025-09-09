Hustle Culture: It's Okay To Take A Break; Why & How

“Hustle culture” refers to mindset that encourages workspace environment that focuses on high-productivity, ambition and success. The term “hustle” or “hustler” emerged as early as 19th and early 20th century. Although, at the time it was considered more mainstream and used less often in formal context. During this time, term “hustle” was adopted by the African American culture specifically in music to glorify resilience and hard work. Over time, this concept expanded to other facets and grew more sub-concepts. In relevance to workspace in pop culture, it gave birth to sub-concepts like “rise and grind”, “sleep in for the weak”, “work harder, not smarter” among many others.

So what is wrong with “hustle culture”?

The issue arises when this concept disregards the importance of work-life balance. The root emerges from a thought process that you need to jeopardise your personal life and self-care to prioritise your work. In today's world, the competitiveness is at a all-time high. The idea that you need to commit to your job 24/7 to achieve success is almost a badge of honour. Modern factors such as full-time access to phones and internet have made it almost impossible to maintain time-restrictions to work and personal time.

It not only encourages poor personal life balance but in doing so, it negatively affects your health in numerous ways. Studies show that this mindset leads to chronic stress, burnout, and long-term health problems such as anxiety, depression, cardiovascular disease, and even impaired cognitive function.

Moreover, research highlights that many people don't take breaks simply because they feel guilty or fear falling behind. This is especially dangerous in high-pressure environments like corporate offices or medical institutions, where long hours are normalised. For example, a study of Indian medical students found severe challenges in achieving work-life balance, often leading to emotional exhaustion and stress.

In India, where long working hours are often celebrated as a sign of commitment, the consequences of hustle culture are particularly alarming. A scoping review of mental health challenges among Indian doctors found alarming rates of burnout, stress, and depression, worsened by a culture that undervalues rest.

Why is it okay to not succumb to “hustle culture”?

Contrary to this popular notion, breaks aren't a sign of weakness. They are scientifically proven to be essential for performance and mental health. A systematic review confirmed that well-timed breaks boost workplace performance, help restore concentration, and prevent cognitive fatigue.

Rejecting hustle culture doesn't mean giving up ambition or becoming complacent. It's about recognising that sustainable productivity comes from balance, not burnout. Incorporating small, regular breaks during work can dramatically improve focus and mental health. For the millions of Indians juggling demanding jobs, family responsibilities, and personal aspirations, embracing breaks isn't a luxury— it's a necessity.

How to reject “hustle culture”?

As discussed above, it is not about giving up ambition on not having work goals. It is about creating a balance where you feel fulfilled with your work as well as your personal life. Yes, you need to work but, you can do so without keeping your life in the back seat and jeopardising your health. Even simple corrective measures can help you break out for the “grind mindset.”

Simple ways to recalibrate your thought process when it comes to hustle culture:

1. Take breaks at work

It is okay to want a breather. Be it at work or on a weekend. Spare a few minutes when at work, take a walk, stretch or listen to music.

2. Say no to “always on”

Resist the urge to respond to work emails or calls after office hours. Hustle culture feeds on the myth that we must be available 24/7. Setting boundaries is crucial for mental health and helps prevent emotional exhaustion Post work hours mute the work groups, log out and take the much needed break.

3. Exercise

Continuously working can affect your mental as well as physical health, as discussed above. Exercise for 30 minutes at least 5 times a week to reduce risk of mental health issues, cardiovascular diseases & hormonal imbalance.

4. Give your mind a rest

Spend a few minutes meditating or doing breathing exercises. Evidence suggests that relaxation during breaks reduces work-related stress and enhances overall well-being.

5. Communicate your limits

Openly communicate with your manager or colleagues about your need for regular breaks and clear boundaries. A healthy work environment encourages mutual respect and understands that breaks boost performance, not reduce commitment.

Implementing these small but powerful habits will help you break free from the toxic hustle mentality, recharge your body and mind, and achieve a sustainable work-life balance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

