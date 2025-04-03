Feeling Exhausted? Nutritionist Suggests Simple Ways To Reclaim Your Power

Stress is one of the most prevalent issues in modern lifestyle. While feeling exhausted and drained out after work or other commitments is quite common, at times, the underlying issues might go beyond just dietary concerns. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee addresses the same in a recent post on Instagram. She has posted two picture images with a note atop it that reads, “Feeling exhausted? Sometimes, it's more than just your diet!” She has elaborates on how to reclaim the power, saying, “Feeling exhausted and drained? It's not just about rest—it's about reclaiming your power."

She explains that “energy doesn't come only from sleep and supplements.”

“It comes from setting boundaries, standing up for yourself, and minimising the stressors that weigh you down,” she says in her caption.

According to Anjali Mukerjee, the most exhausting feeling isn't just stress. Instead, she says, “It's powerlessness. When you feel like you have no control over your life, your mind and body remain in a constant state of fatigue and burnout.”

So, what should we do in this case to stop feeling exhausted and drained-out? As per the nutritionist, follow the below-mentioned steps which will help you feel “powerless” no more. Check out below -

Anjali Mukerjee writes, “Reclaim your energy by making changes—big or small.”

She adds, “Seek therapy if needed,” highlighting the benefits of talking.

The nutritionist also suggests “Change your diet” according to the various needs of the body. She mentions, “Nourish your body to support your mind.”

Finally, she asks to “shift how you handle stress”. According to the nutritionist, your response can “transform your well-being”.

“You are not powerless. Take one step today, and things will get better,” she concludes.

This is not the first time that Anjali Mukerjee has talked about beneficial diets that help in combating lifestyle diseases. In a previous video on Instagram, the nutritionist shared 3 simple diets which help to get rid of inflammation in the body and provide strength.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.