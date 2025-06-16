Stuck In Bed After Work? Here's How To Keep Your Energy Levels High

Being stuck in bed after work feeling drained is a common sign of burnout, mental fatigue, or simply poor recovery habits. While work is exhausting, there are ways to prevent that complete energy crash. To keep energy levels high, it's important to support your body and mind with intentional habits that refuel rather than deplete. This means focusing on movement, nourishment, hydration, mindset, and rest not just more sleep, but quality restoration. The good news? Small changes, done consistently, can help you feel more energised after work and avoid becoming a couch-bound zombie every evening. Read on as we share tips to help you boost our energy levels.

Here are some tips to boost energy levels after a long day of work

1. Do a 5-minute “decompression walk” right after work

Instead of collapsing into bed the moment you're home, take a short, easy walk outdoors. This helps switch your nervous system from "fight or flight" to "rest and digest," boosts circulation, and releases endorphins. Even 5 minutes of movement can help reset your energy and mental state.

2. Try a "rehydration ritual"

Fatigue is often tied to dehydration. Create a habit of drinking a tall glass of water with a pinch of sea salt and a squeeze of lemon after work. This replenishes electrolytes, supports adrenal function, and boosts energy almost instantly especially in humid or air-conditioned environments.

3. Switch to “uplifting mode” lighting

Dim, warm lights signal your body to wind down, but too soon can make you sluggish. Use a cooler-toned or daylight-style lamp (not harsh blue light) for a couple of hours post-work. This can trick your brain into staying alert without over-stimulating it like screens do.

4. Eat a “rebuild” snack, not a “comfort” one

After work, avoid sugary or carb-heavy snacks that cause an insulin crash. Instead, reach for a snack with protein, healthy fat, and fibre like Greek yogurt with chia seeds, boiled eggs with avocado, or hummus with carrots. These stabilise your blood sugar and naturally boost energy.

5. Use the “change your clothes, change your state” trick

Psychologically, changing from work clothes into fresh, comfortable “recovery wear” can signal to your body that you're transitioning not shutting down. Bonus points if it encourages light movement (like stretchy activewear for evening yoga or stretches).

6. Do a 1-song dance or stretch break

Pick one energising song and commit to moving your body during it whether that's stretching, swaying, or full-on dancing. This tiny ritual gets your blood flowing and releases dopamine, waking you up without needing caffeine.

7. Try a scent-based mood boost

Aromatherapy isn't just fluff. Scents like peppermint, orange, and rosemary have been shown to reduce fatigue and improve alertness. Keep a roller, oil diffuser, or scented candle near your bed and use it while you unwind.

8. Use “legs up the wall” for 10 minutes

Feeling heavy and drained? This simple restorative yoga pose improves circulation, calms the nervous system, and can refresh both body and mind. It's ideal if you've been on your feet or sitting stiffly for hours.

Follow these tips today for better health and energy levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.