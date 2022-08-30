7 High Energy Snacks To Boost Runner Performance

Smoothies are packed with nutrients and boost energy

Many runners enjoy going at a relaxed pace along their usual routes. This improves your health and provides you with a break from the stress of everyday life. But repetition in your workouts can often cause boredom and a decrease in enthusiasm.

What we eat greatly influences our running and even our mental well-being. Feeling constantly motivated helps boost our performance. Our food helps provide us with energy and also promotes better mental health.

Certain foods help boost energy and also improve mood. It is ideal to also inculcate snacks throughout the day to help manage your energy levels. In this article, we discuss the best snacks to eat to boost runner performance.

7 Energy-boosting to help improve runner's performance:

1. Popcorn

Popcorn is a great source of several nutrients and has very few calories. A void consuming store-bought or ready-to-make varieties of popcorn, which are heavy in sodium, trans fat, and other unhealthy ingredients, you must make sure to consume popcorn that is made from scratch.

2. Smoothies

Smoothies are a great way to ensure you consume a nutrient-rich and energy-boosting diet. Smoothies incorporating whey protein, apples, berries, peanut butter, etc. would be helpful in boosting energy and will keep you fuller for longer.

3. Hummus & veggies

Hummus is made from chickpeas which have been proven to boost energy as they are rich in protein and various other nutrients. Hummus along with veggies such as carrots, bell peppers, and cucumbers works as a filling snack and may even uplift the mood.

4. Nuts

The most nutrient-dense and convenient to consume and store snacks are nuts. If they are kept in a cold, dry environment, they are typically non-perishable. Furthermore, they are abundant in a number of nutrients that increase our overall nutrient intake and energy. They are also easy to store and carry which makes them a perfect pre-run snack.

5. Roasted channa

Roasted chana is another healthy snack common in India. It is also easy to store and works as a great snack if you want to consume some before a run. It can be prepared and stored for weeks. These small energy-boosting channa help give an instant spike which is helpful before a run.

6. Boiled eggs

Eggs are very filling and energy-boosting, both of which are ideal for a pre-run snack. Keeping 2-4 eggs boiled at the beginning of the day and eating them as a snack whenever needed, can help you boost your energy. Eggs are rich in protein and various other nutrients that boost our energy levels.

7. Yogurt

If you're going to a run or workout, yogurt cups make for incredibly handy snacks. They are also quite filling in addition to being rich in minerals like vitamins, protein, calcium, etc. Be sure to eat plain low-sugar yogurt cups instead of heavily flavoured ones.

In conclusion, some foods have the ability to provide an instant energy boost. Although, many other factors improve runners' performance. Make sure to consume a well-balanced energy-boosting diet throughout the day to ensure good energy levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.