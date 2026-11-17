A South Korean woman has gone viral after celebrating the end of her marriage with a divorce party attended by her close friends and family. Instead of viewing her divorce as a failure, she chose to mark it as the beginning of a new chapter in her life. Cho Seung-yeon, 37, organised a celebration to mark her official divorce, with an event that closely resembled a wedding reception. Dressed in white, she celebrated with loved ones at a venue decorated with tables and a special cake. She also cut the cake as friends and family gathered to mark the occasion.

One of the most emotional moments came when Cho addressed her guests. Fighting back tears, she spoke about her decision to put herself first and not lose her identity in the pursuit of love.

"I will no longer make myself smaller just to be loved. No matter what happens, I will never abandon myself again," she said.

Watch the video here:

However, her decision to publicly celebrate her divorce also attracted criticism on social media. Some users questioned why the end of a marriage needed to be marked with a public celebration, arguing that divorce should remain a private matter.

Others, however, supported Cho, praising her for choosing to celebrate a fresh start rather than allowing the end of her marriage to define her. One user wrote, "Happy liberation and welcome new beginnings."

Another commented, "Omg what a great idea!!! It's so cool." A third said, "Divorce is as normal as marriage, so normalizing divorce is not encouraging divorce but simply showing a divorced life. I support and admire someone who is divorced and rather living a life for themselves and shows that so beautifully!"

Speaking to the BBC, Cho said her intention was to challenge the stigma surrounding divorced women in South Korea and reclaim her identity beyond the institution of marriage.

Divorce parties remain relatively uncommon in South Korea, where separation can still carry social stigma, particularly for women. Although attitudes towards divorce are gradually changing, the end of a marriage is often treated as a private and difficult experience rather than an occasion for celebration.