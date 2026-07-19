"Some Truths Hurt": Woman Shares Brutal Reality Of Being Unplaced In Final Year Of College

A young woman has opened up about the painful reality of watching peers secure corporate roles while being left behind during their final year of college. In an Instagram video, content creator Kritika Singh, who often speaks on career growth and lifestyle, urged young job seekers to start working hard to land their dream jobs.

"Some truths hurt... but they can also change your future," Singh wrote in the caption of her post, which quickly gained traction. She highlighted how college students attend the same lectures, study for the same exams, and bond over the same academic hurdles, yet the arrival of placement season sometimes changes everything.'

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"College feels like it's all about friends, fun, and making memories. And it should be," she noted. "But if you spend the first three years only enjoying yourself and never building your skills, the final year can hit you really hard. Because when placements start, everyone gets busy fighting their own battles."

"Your friends will always care about you, but they'll have interviews, joining dates, offices, and responsibilities too. No one can prepare for your future except you. Start now. Learn that skill. Build that project. Solve those DSA (Data Structures and Algorithms) questions. Your future self will thank you."

Speaking directly to her audience in the video, she delivered a sobering reality check. "I'm really sorry to make you uncomfortable, but I think in that last year of college, if you remain unplaced, no one is going to be there with you," she said. "Even with your real friends... You might talk to them for two hours, but eventually, they'll be forced to say, 'I'm really sorry, but I have to be in the office.'"

She called this a "brutal reality" meant to serve as a wake-up call for students to prioritise their professional development.

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Social media reactions

The video struck a chord online, clocking over 70,000 views and prompting students facing similar pressures to comment on it.

"Yes... now it's high time to start and work hard for placements," one viewer wrote, echoing Singh's sentiment.

"Motivate Kardiya (You have motivated me)," another user commented, grateful for the timely push.