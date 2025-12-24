Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Santa Tracker 2025: Here's Where Santa Claus Is Right Now, How To Follow The Sleigh

Santa Tracker 2025 lets children and families follow Santa Claus's annual Christmas Eve journey in real time.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Santa Tracker 2025: Here's Where Santa Claus Is Right Now, How To Follow The Sleigh
Santa Tracker 2025: The trackers provide live updates on his progress.

As Christmas Eve unfolds, millions of children and families around the world are once again tracking Santa Claus's annual global journey using online tools that show his progress as he delivers gifts across the globe. The tradition of following Santa dates back to 1955, when a misprinted phone number in a Sears ad led children to call what was then the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD). Ever since, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has taken on the yearly task of "tracking" Santa with up-to-the-minute updates from its operations centre at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, marking its 70th year of Santa tracking in 2025.

Each Christmas Eve from midnight onward (December 24), NORAD publishes Santa's location online and through its Santa tracker website, with volunteers answering calls on the toll-free hotline 1-877-HI-NORAD (877-446-6723) in multiple languages. Families can also watch in real time as he is tracked by radar, satellites and other systems humorously keyed to Rudolph's glowing nose, as he travels from the North Pole and visits cities around the world.

In addition to NORAD's service, Google's Santa Tracker offers an interactive and colourful experience that shows Santa's progress using Google Maps and festive animations, as well as games and educational activities leading up to and during Christmas Eve

To follow Santa now or later tonight:

  • Visit noradsanta.org for live Santa updates from NORAD.
  • Open Google's Santa Tracker at santatracker.google.com for a map-based view and interactive features.
  • Families can tune into these trackers on phones and computers to see where Santa is as he makes his magical journey across the skies this Christmas.
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Santa Tracker, NORAD Tracks Santa, Google Santa Tracker
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com