NORAD Santa Claus Tracker Marks 70 Years: Here's How The Tradition Began

As families across the world tune in each Christmas Eve to track Santa Claus's journey, the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) is marking nearly seven decades of a holiday tradition that began with a simple mistake.

According to the United States Department of War, the famed NORAD Santa Tracker, now a global digital spectacle followed by millions, traces its roots to 1955, when a misprinted newspaper advertisement prompted children to call what they believed was Santa's phone number. Instead, the calls reached the Continental Air Defence Command Operations Centre in Colorado Springs. Rather than turning the children away, Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup played along, answering their questions and providing updates on Santa's "location." The accidental goodwill gesture soon became an annual event.

When NORAD was formally established in 1958, the responsibility of tracking Santa was officially handed over to the command. Since then, the operation has evolved into a large-scale volunteer effort powered by cutting-edge military technology and festive spirit.

Each year, preparations begin in November as NORADSanta.org goes live. Around 50 partners help manage websites, apps and communication systems, while nearly 1,000 volunteers, including uniformed personnel and their families, staff phone lines on Christmas Eve.

NORAD uses its real-world air defence capabilities to "track" Santa, including the North Warning System radar across Alaska and northern Canada, infrared satellites that detect heat signatures, and fighter jets such as F-15s, F-16s, F-22s and Canada's CF-18s, which ceremonially escort Santa through North American airspace.

The tradition has also gone digital. Children can now follow Santa via mobile apps, social media platforms, games and videos, with artificial intelligence enhancing the experience. In 2025, NORAD introduced a free web-based calling feature, enabling families worldwide to contact the operations centre directly.

The scale of interest continues to grow. On Christmas Eve 2024, NORADSanta.org recorded about 32 million views globally, while volunteers handled nearly 380,000 calls. Millions more follow updates across Facebook, X and Instagram.

The call centre opens at 6 am EST on December 24, with children encouraged to check in early, and head to bed on time, to ensure Santa doesn't skip their home.