Rs 9 Salary Hike Leaves Delhi-Based Techie Frustrated: "Feel Like I Am Stuck"

A Delhi-based tech professional, working at a renowned MNC, has expressed frustration over a meagre Rs 9 salary hike in 2025. The techie wrote that they have been working like a "slave", going both to the office and visiting the client, but even the travel expenses aren't covered. They further noted that a significant amount is, in fact, deducted in the name of travel charge for the shuttle to the main campus.

"Feeling like I'm in a ditch," the techie wrote on r/IndianWorkplace subreddit. "I joined a very renowned MNC in Delhi NCR India in May 2024 as an intern for 6 months, then got promoted as a software engineer."

"Just so you know, the package I joined was 4.25 PA, in hand was way less than you would expect. Now it's 2026, I had to serve a bond of 2 years or pay an amount of 1.5 lakh, and even after doing this have to serve a notice period of 6 months. I had to join this company cause I had no other options left as the market was really down and I just passed out of the college."

"My company gave me a hike of 9 rupees in the first year in my comp letter. Then this year they didn't even bother to give me that +9 rupees as a hike."

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"I have been working on the same salary for 2 years they fled up my grade cause I tried getting released from the project. My problem is I can't compromise with the work I do even if I am not being treated right at my workplace let it be money situation behaviour etc, they wrote.

The post gained significant traction. In the comment section, one user wrote, "I feel that you have been lowballed just thinking that even if you were to leave, someone else with lesser pay will join the organisation."

"Take a note for your career: build skills, be judged and evaluated based on skills. If you learn the right things, you'll get the pay and culture which you deserve," the user added, further suggesting that he must keep hustling.

In India, the IT sector is experiencing slower salary growth due to automation, cost optimisation, and hiring slowdowns. In contrast, sectors like e-commerce and financial services are expected to lead salary growth, with hikes of 10.5% and 10.3%, respectively.