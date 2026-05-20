Techie, 29, Quits Rs 25 Lakh Job, Says 'Don't Want To Work Anymore'

A techie has caught social media's attention after resigning from their Rs 25 lakh per annum (LPA) job, saying they did not want to work anymore. The 29-year-old software engineer said they had spent years chasing ambition, money and growth, but had reached a point of mental exhaustion where they just wanted to slow down.

"I'm a software engineer with around 6 years of experience, and recently I resigned from my Rs 25 LPA job," the user wrote in a Reddit post, adding: "To be honest, I think I've reached a point where it just feels like bas ho gaya."

The techie said they used to be an extremely ambitious person in their college days. From teaching students to freelancing for high-paying clients, the techie said they constantly chased bigger opportunities, but somewhere along the way, the entire cycle of working endlessly got to them.

"Right now, I'm 29. I don't really have plans for marriage, kids, or a very structured future. I have savings of around Rs 15 lakhs, and lately I've been seriously thinking about moving to Manali and just living a slower, peaceful life for some time," the techie said.

The techie said they were not actively looking for another job and did not feel a strong desire to return to corporate work anytime soon.

“At this stage, I just want peace, clarity, slower days, time to think, and maybe eventually figure out what kind of life I actually want,” they said.

"Maybe I'll build something later, maybe I'll freelance again, maybe I'll create apps/projects on my own terms. I genuinely don't know yet. Has anyone here gone through something similar?"

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users shared similar experiences, while others pointed out that it was the feeling of burnout that caused them to act in the way they did.

"Good decision. And you can always freelance bro. Yes, I quit corporate last year, and am a freelancer. Life's never been better," said one user, while another added: "You're burnt out. Next time take it slow. Career is a marathon, not a sprint. Don't be the hare, be the tortoise."

A third commented: "Been there. Every time I quit my job and take a break for at least 6-9 months. During that time, I travel, learn skills like bartending, woodworking, etc., use those skills to help people, build some technical side project."

A fourth said: "This is burnout. It's not despite being extremely ambitious and hard working earlier, it is probably because of this."