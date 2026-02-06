Advertisement
Property, Gold And Cash: One-Year-Old's Birthday Gifts Include Assets Adults Strive For

A one-year-old boy has set a new bar for birthday celebrations after receiving a highway plot, Rs 11 lakh rupees, and a massive haul of gold and silver gifts during his first birthday party.

The video has gone massively viral, garnering over 1.5 lakh views.

A toddler in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has secured a level of financial stability that most adults spend their entire lives working toward. A video of the boy's first birthday has gone viral, showcasing a collection of gifts that redefines the concept of birthday gifts.

The footage, posted to Instagram by the boy's uncle, Akhilesh Chauhan, captures a traditional ceremony where family offerings are announced publicly. While the event started as a standard celebration, it quickly turned into a high-stakes asset disclosure.

Watch the video here: 

The birthday boy, Shivaay, who is only just beginning to walk, was gifted a plot of land on the Aligarh to Agra highway. In addition to the real estate, he received 11 lakh rupees in cash, a 20 gram gold chain, and half a kilogram of silver utensils. He was also given silver bangles, religious idols, and a mountain of toys.

The extravagance did not stop with the toddler. His mother was presented with a 35 gram gold necklace and various other items of jewellery. In a massive display of wealth distribution, the family also handed out 101 sarees and 101 tailored clothing sets to their extended relatives.

While most children his age are content with a simple birthday cake, Shivaay has entered his second year of life with a diverse portfolio of land, precious metals, and significant cash reserves.

