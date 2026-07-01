Polish Woman Praises Indian Shopkeeper's Honesty In Viral Video: 'Love This Country'

A Polish woman has caught social media's attention after praising an Indian shopkeeper's honesty. In a now-viral Instagram post, Dominika Patalas-Kalra, who has been living in India for a long time, explained that she had bought the medicine from a chemist four days ago and forgot to take the bag home. Since she was out of Delhi, she could not visit the chemist's shop to collect the medicine.

“Four days ago I bought some medicines from a chemist and I just forgot to just put them in my bag, and I left them there with this chemist. And now I'm going after these four days to check if they are still there. I mean, it's not their fault, my father forgot to take them, so just let's see if still they are there,” she said in the clip.

After reaching the store, Patalas-Kalra politely inquired about the medicine. After being reminded of the paper bag, the shopkeeper immediately recalled the package and promptly returned it to Patalas-Kalra, who thanked him before walking out.

"I just love India for this," said Patalas-Kalra, adding: "I bought some medicines and I forgot to put them to my bag, I left them in the chemist. As I wasn't in town, I went to collect them after 4 days and I really didn't expect this will happen.

"My medicines were kept on the side, waiting for me! I'm shocked that in such a big country like India with so much population, such things are still happening."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'Happens Only In India'

As the video went viral, social media users shared similar experiences where honest shopkeepers kept pr returned their items without any malice.

"This happens only in India," said one user while another added: "Love your videos, sis. It's just amazing how you are trying to spread positivity; we have all our respect, you deserve it and all of it. God bless you and your family."

A third commented: "Once I needed some medicines which were not available that time in the store, the chemist took my number and address, delivered medicines at my home by evening, citing his home was on this route. He didn't need to do that, but he did."

A fourth said: "This is so normal. Even vegetable vendors or any other shops, they keep it aside. Once I forgot my mobile at a pharmacy, I called to say I have forgotten my mobile, the owner said, 'Yes, some other customer noticed it and gave it to me. You may collect it anytime. I am keeping it with me.'"