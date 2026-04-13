Pakistani Woman Shares "Amazing" Experience Of 10-Hour Layover In Mumbai, Internet Reacts

A Pakistani woman's 10-hour layover in Mumbai turned into an unexpected adventure. The woman, who was travelling from London to Nepal via Mumbai, shared what a layover looks like in India for someone with a Pakistani passport. "I am on a trip of a lifetime to attempt something I never thought I would do, and Mumbai is where my connecting flight is from," she wrote as the caption of the video.

While speaking about the experience, she said the entire process made her nervous, but she made sure she was "fully prepared" in advance.

"I contacted Indigo a month in prior to ensure everything would be okay, and they reassured that as a Pakistani, we can transit as long as we do not leave the airport," she added.

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Watch the video here:

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She further mentioned that she came across a condition of about a 24-hour layover, which has different rules. "But luckily my layover was way under that," she mentioned.

During her stay at the international terminal, she had food and rested. She also praised the airport staff and their hospitality. She further revealed that her experience in general was "great" and she couldn't believe she saw Mumbai despite the fact that it was for a brief moment and from far above.

"All staff in general were great, and I had an amazing time, except when I was called about the suspicious item in my bag," she added.

She mentioned it was a power bank, and she was politely asked to remove.

Social Media Reaction

The video received massive traction with over 909,000 views and more than 11,600 likes. "Glad you had a good time at the Mumbai airport! We need for content showing real people and real experiences," one user wrote in the comment section.

"In India, power banks are only allowed in the cabin luggage. Hope you had a pleasant stay. Safe travels," another user shared the valuable information.

"Welcome to Mumbai... I hope you tasted the famous dish, Vadapav or Misal pav," a third user wrote.