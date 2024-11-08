Pak Woman Gets Rejected From Job Interview After 'Unreliable AI Detector' Flags Her Original Work

"Are we losing talent to flawed technology?" the woman asked.(Representative pic)

In recent years, the AI trend has taken over social media platforms. From passing medical and law exams to delivering speeches, AI has evolved so much that it even converses with users and offers solutions to their problems. However, the advancement in technology has also brought a threat to many existing jobs and their utility in the future. Questions about its reliability also remain. Highlighting this issue, a Pakistani woman, who got rejected from a job interview simply because her "original" work was flagged by an "unreliable AI detector", questioned if we're losing talent to "flawed technology".

Taking to LinkedIn, content writer Damisha Irfan wrote, "Got Rejected Because of "So-Called" AI Detectors. Yes, you read that right! I was rejected from a job interview simply because my work was flagged by an unreliable AI detector."

"After putting my genuine effort into creating original content, it was dismissed due to these 'scammer' AI tools that can't accurately distinguish between real human creativity and AI-generated text," she said.

In her post, Ms Irfan raised a "serious question". "Are we losing talent to flawed technology?" she asked.

"It's time to reconsider how we use these tools in decision-making. Let's not let innovation turn into a roadblock for authentic creators," she concluded.

Ms Irfan shared the post a few days back. Since then it has garnered several reactions and comments. Her post sparked a discussion online about the use of AI in creative fields.

"I'm happy more people are speaking up about these defective AI detector tools. So long have I seemed like a lonely voice that does not know what he's doing. These tools want us to write horrible content. If it's good and reads well, they think it can only be done by AI. What's that? I think people who demand the use of these AI tools know that they are very imperfect. Why use them professionally already?" wrote one user.

"So true. I recently created some content with a little help from AI. The few lines that were AI generated showed as Human Written and my content was flagged as AI written!" shared another.

"This is the unfortunate challenge we're all facing as creators. Almost 99% of these AI detectors will flag even original content as AI-generated. The most disappointing part is that those in charge rarely take a moment to read through the content themselves to determine if it truly sounds AI-generated or human-written. This raises the pressing question: How can content writers get justice against wrongful accusations by unreliable AI detectors?" expressed a third user.

"It is really sad that we are depending on tools too much for checking the quality of a content. Grammarly and Readability tools have replaced proofreading. We are seriously overlooking talent," added a fourth user.