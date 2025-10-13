Suspected Pak Woman, Who Escaped From Nepal Jail, Arrested In Tripura

A 65-year-old woman suspected to be a Pakistani national involved in drug trafficking and a jailbreaker from Nepal was arrested from the border town of Sabroom in South Tripura district.

Sabroom police officer Nityananda Sarkar said the woman, who identified herself as Louis Nighat Akhtar Bhano, was detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Sabroom railway station and later handed over to the local police station for interrogation.

"It is suspected that she came with the intention to cross over to the other side of the border to Bangladesh. Police and other security agencies are interrogating her to gather more information about her movements and intentions," Sarkar said.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the woman had escaped from a jail in Nepal and might have Pakistani connections, though her nationality is yet to be confirmed. Further questioning is underway to verify her identity and background.

Bhano is reportedly the wife of a man named Md Golaf Faraj, a resident of Sheikhupura in Pakistan. She entered Nepal 12 years ago using a Pakistani passport and started drug trafficking.

In 2014, she was arrested by the police in Nepal for carrying 1 kg of brown sugar and subsequently sentenced to 15 years in jail.

She had been serving her term at Kathmandu Jail until last month, when she allegedly escaped amid widespread unrest in Nepal.

In September 2025, mass jailbreaks happened across Nepal amid violent anti-government protests, leading to the escape of over 13,000 inmates across the country. Several of them were later arrested while attempting to flee into India.

The police said the accused will be produced before a local court with a plea for police custody to facilitate further interrogation.