New York Woman Takes Solo Trips To Disney World Every Month To Escape City Stress

A New York City woman is going viral on social media for travelling solo to Disney World in Orlando every single month. Originally from Pennsylvania, Sydney Stinner has been embarking on monthly solo trips to the 'most magical place on Earth' since the beginning of 2026 while documenting her journey on social media.

In a conversation with People, Stinner said she went on her first solo day trip last year and 'absolutely loved' the experience, which has turned into a monthly ritual. Currently working in tech, Stinner stated that she is planning to continue her Disney getaways for the remainder of the year as the hustle and bustle of New York can get too much at times.

"The reason why I like doing it, and why I've done it so often now, is working and living in New York, where everything can be fast-paced and stressful. I think it's really important to do things that make me really happy," Stinner said.

“Disney's always kind of been my happy place. So when life is hard and there's a lot going on, it's nice to know that once a month, I'm going to have that little time for me to make me really happy.”

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'Happiest Version Of Myself'

Stinner describes her monthly commute to Disney World as "exhausting" as it requires her to wake up at 3:00 or 4:00 am. She catches the earliest flight from NYC to arrive in Orlando by 9:00 am. After a full day at the park, she takes the last flight out, arriving home near midnight.

“When I come home, I just feel like I'm the happiest version of myself after. So that's the real big reason why I continue doing it. It just makes me so happy.”

Having travelled to Orlando frequently, Stinner has found a community of travellers on social media who love Disney World just as much as she does. She has also learned to save money by spending on an annual pass and finding cheap round-trip flights from NYC.