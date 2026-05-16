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Russian Female Traveller Praises India's Hospitality Amid Negative Stereotypes: 'Feel Like Part Of Family'

A female Russian traveller shares positive experiences of kindness and hospitality in India despite pre-trip warnings.

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Russian Female Traveller Praises India's Hospitality Amid Negative Stereotypes: 'Feel Like Part Of Family'
Traveller praises India's warm-hearted locals who helped without expecting anything.
  • A Russian traveller praised India's kindness despite prior warnings on social media
  • Anna shared food and warmth from locals without expecting anything in return
  • Her Instagram post showing positive Indian experiences went viral with 1.6 million views
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A Russian female traveller has caught social media's attention after answering those critics who challenged her decision to visit India. In a now-viral Instagram post titled, 'POV: Be careful with people in India', Anna celebrated the kindness and hospitality she experienced in India despite pre-trip warnings. Anna described locals sharing food and offering support without expecting anything in return, challenging negative stereotypes with her positive experience.

“'Be careful with people in India,' they told me before I came here. But what I found instead were some of the kindest, most curious, and warm-hearted people I've ever met," Anna captioned the post.

The clip shows Anna mingling cheerfully with locals, exploring offbeat locations, and soaking up the warmth of people who have supported her throughout her journey in India.

"People who helped me, supported me, taught me, and shared their culture and daily life with me. People who helped without expecting anything in return," said Anna, adding: "Who shared food, smiled at strangers, asked if I had eaten, and made me feel like part of a family. Thank you, India."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | British Couple Praises 'Excellent' Indian Railways After Travelling With 2-Month-Old Baby

Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, Anna's post had garnered over 1.6 million views and hundreds of comments, as social media users welcomed her and urged her to visit different parts of India.

"You are always welcome to our lovely country," said one user, while another added: "No bias, whole India is good and people of India is sweet and caring, although every country has good and bad people."

A third commented: "At a time when the internet feels flooded with negativity, thank you for sharing this. It's a beautiful reminder that there is still so much goodness and positivity out there in the world."

A fourth said: "It depends on the region, community, and people around you; safety can vary from place to place. Not all Indians are good, and not all are bad, just like anywhere else. It's better not to trust anyone too quickly; take time to understand people first."

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