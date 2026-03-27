Mumbai Autorickshaw Driver Claims To Earn Rs 75,000 Monthly, Video Viral

A Mumbai autorickshaw driver has caught the internet's attention after claiming that he was earning approximately Rs 75,000 a month. In a now-viral video shared by Instagram user Utkarsh Verma, the auto driver breaks down his earnings, stating he earns Rs 2,500 a day on average after removing other expenses, leading to social media users doing the math and reconsidering their career choices.

In the clip, Verma starts by discussing the high cost of living in Mumbai, to which the driver responds with a clever remark. He highlighted that while the city is expensive, it is also full of earning opportunities.

“Yahan paisa itna hai, barasta hai,” the driver told Verma, implying that money flows abundantly for those who know where to look.

Verma said he did not earn nearly the same amount after joining his first company post B.Tech graduation. "Rs 75,000 is the average. If you work a little harder, you can earn around Rs 1 lakh, minimum Rs 60,000,” Verma said.

Verm highlighted that in addition to the earnings, driving an auto in Mumbai offered better networking opportunities, compared to “sitting in a cubicle".

"In India, a Rs 30k job is considered respectable. An auto driver earning Rs 75k isn't. Strange definition of success," he captioned the video.

Check The Viral Video Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.4 million views and hundreds of comments, with social media users lauding the driver's earnings but highlighting how it came at the cost of work-life balance.

"For that 75k they don't have work-life balance and privileges," said one user, while another added: "Yeah India's income stats are extremely biased due to large unorganised sector."

A third commented: "True, but it's not just about the amount. An auto driver may earn more in some months, but he's on the streets all day, heat, traffic, uncertainty, no fixed hours. A 20–30k salaried job usually comes with stability, routine, and a bit more comfort. Different lives, different trade-offs. Money alone doesn't tell the full story."