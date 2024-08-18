Jharkhand Truck Driver-Turned-YouTuber Earns Rs 10 Lakh A Month From Cooking Videos

Rajesh revealed that he earns between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 per month as a truck driver

Rajesh Rawani, a seasoned truck driver with over two decades on India's roads, has unexpectedly risen to online fame. His passion for cooking led him to start a YouTube channel called R Rajesh Vlogs, which has since garnered over 1.86 million subscribers. Thanks to his online success, Rajesh has been able to purchase a new home.

In a recent interview, Rajesh discussed his finances and shared that he is currently building his first home. He also recounted surviving a severe accident that injured his hand but continued driving due to his family's needs and the ongoing house construction.

Speaking with Sidharth Kannan, Rajesh revealed that he earns between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 per month as a truck driver. However, as a YouTube influencer, his income varies with viewership, typically ranging from Rs 4-5 lakh, with his best month bringing in Rs 10 lakh.

Rajesh recalled his first viral video: "I posted a video with a voiceover, and people kept asking me to reveal my face. So, my son made a video showing my face, and it got 4.5 lakh views in just one day."

Managing both his trucking job and YouTube channel simultaneously, Rajesh credits his family's support for making it possible. He also shared that his father, who was also a driver, was the sole breadwinner for their family of five. Each month, his father would send Rs 500, which was often insufficient, forcing the family to rely on loans.

In his latest video, published at 11:30 AM on August 18, Rajesh discusses the Bihar floods while driving to Guwahati, noting that he still has 850 km to go before reaching his destination.