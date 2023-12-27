Truck Driver Posts Cooking Videos, Becomes Internet Sensation With 12 Lakh Subscribers On YouTube

Truck driver Rajesh Rawani has over 12 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

Rajesh Rawani, a man with a regular job, stands out with an exceptional fan base in the world of social media. Despite his common profession, he has earned widespread acclaim for his entertaining videos, establishing himself as a popular personality on YouTube. With almost 25 years of truck driving expertise, Rajesh ventured into YouTube. His distinctive journey has captivated audiences, establishing a notable presence on the online platform.

In a short span on the video-sharing platform, Rajesh has become a sensation with his 'daily vlogs of an Indian truck driver.' His channel, 'R Rajesh Vlogs,' boasts over 12 lakh subscribers and 675 videos. Rajesh's clips offer a distinctive glimpse into his daily life as a truck driver, showcasing activities like cooking, interactions with law enforcement, and capturing roadside incidents, occasionally featuring unusual scenes.



Watch the video here:





Rajesh expands his reach by sharing videos on his Instagram and Facebook pages, amassing a following of hundreds of thousands on these platforms as well.

Self-taught chef Rajesh Rawani distinguishes himself from conventional home kitchen cooks by crafting culinary wonders within his cargo truck. As a long-distance truck driver, Mr Rawani records his cooking videos during journeys across India.

His cooking style, coupled with his explanations to the audience about the process and reasons behind preparing these dishes, resonates strongly with the YouTube viewers. His distinctive appeal lies in crafting intricate dishes such as mutton curry, fish curry, and mattar paneer fried rice with minimal resources. Rawani's simple instructions and speaking style make him well liked among the wide audience.