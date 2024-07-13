'I Remember...'': MrBeast Becomes First YouTuber To Reach 300 Million Subscribers

A month prior, MrBeast surpassed T-Series, an Indian music label giant

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, who's garnered fame for his expensive stunts and challenges, has scripted history by becoming the first YouTuber to reach 300 million subscribers. A month prior, MrBeast surpassed T-Series, an Indian music label giant, to become the most subscribed YouTube channel.

"I remember freaking out when I hit 300 subscribers 11 years ago," MrBeast wrote on X, expressing to express his excitement and added a screenshot of his current follower count.

See the tweet here:

I remember freaking out when I hit 300 subscribers 11 years ago.. lol pic.twitter.com/YJadTd0pZq — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 10, 2024



Reacting to the milestone, one user wrote, ''3.5% of the world's population is subscribed to you, and this doesn't include your other accounts.'' Another commented, ''Congrats man, truly insane how far you have come.''

A third said, ''It's crazy that this is even possible and I'm glad you showed people it is. Couldn't have been a better person.'' A fourth added, ''This is what consistency smells like when it hasn't yet translated into success. Love it!''

Notably, his channel showcases fast-paced, high-production videos featuring elaborate challenges and lavish giveaways. MrBeast also has several business ventures and is known for his philanthropy, including projects like planting 20 million trees and raising millions for various charitable causes.

Despite being active on YouTube since 2012, he gained global popularity in 2018 after giving thousands of cash to obscure Twitch streamers and YouTubers.

Mr Donaldson recently made headlines after he said he would run for the US president. He wrote on X, ''If I were president I wouldn't care about party lines, I'd just always truly make the American people my #1 priority. For problems I'm ignorant of I'd have experts from the left and right advise me on them and try to find the middle ground that's best for America. Wouldn't be buyable, don't care about doing things just because my party says I should, and I would focus on uniting the country instead of dividing it. Anyways, we can pick this up in 15 years when I'm old enough to run haha.''