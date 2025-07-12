MrBeast Calls On All Creators To Join "Biggest Collab" On August 1

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has called on all content creators around the world to join what he calls the "biggest creator collab ever," scheduled for August 1.



On X, MrBeast wrote, "If you want to be a part of the biggest creator collab ever on August 1st, dm me. If I don't follow you just reply to this tweet!"

If you want to be apart of the biggest creator collab ever on August 1st, dm me :D



(If I don't follow you just reply to this tweet!) — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 11, 2025



In a follow-up tweet, he mentioned he was replying to all creators to make sure the collaboration was bigger than ever.



He wrote, "Still replying and messaging people. I need every creator on Earth. Keep replying if you want to be a part of the biggest collab in history on August 1st."

STILL REPLYING AND MESSAGING PEOPLE I NEED EVERY CREATOR ON EARTH KEEP REPLYING IF YOU WANT TO BE APART OF THE BIGGEST COLLAB IN HISTORY ON AUGUST 1ST — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 11, 2025



A few hours later, he posted another follow-up tweet, stating he was still actively working to organise the massive collaboration.



He wrote, "I'm still going ya boy. Ain't stopping. Reach out if you want to join the world's biggest collab."

I'M STILL GOING YA BOY AINT STOPPING REACH OUT IF YOU WANT TO JOIN THE WORLD'S BIGGEST COLLAB — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 12, 2025



Within a few hours, his post went viral, flooding his comment section with responses from multiple content creators excited to join the mega event.

MrBeast is one of the most subscribed and highest-earning content creators on YouTube, known for making videos on extreme challenges, massive giveaways, and philanthropic acts. He has over 413 million subscribers on YouTube.

He is also known for several large-scale projects and initiatives, such as Team Trees, where he collaborated with former NASA engineer Mark Rober to plant 20 million trees. In addition, he was also a part of Team Seas, which aimed to remove 30 million pounds of trash from the oceans. He also owns a chocolate brand called Feastables.

In May, he became the only billionaire under 30 who didn't inherit his wealth. At 27, he is also the eighth youngest billionaire worldwide, with an estimated $1 billion (Rs 8,350 crore) fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth.