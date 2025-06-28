MrBeast Removes AI Thumbnail Tool After Backlash: "I Thought People Were..."

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, more popularly known as MrBeast, has removed a YouTube thumbnail generator that used artificial intelligence (AI) after receiving intense backlash from creators and fans alike. The world's most-subscribed YouTuber admitted that he had "missed the mark" after his contemporaries pointed out that the tool was stealing work from human creators.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), MrBeast said he had removed the tool from his YouTube analytics platform, Viewstats and that he would replace it with links to human artists available for commission.

"Hey! Thanks for all your feedback on the ViewStats AI thumbnail tool, we pulled it and added a funnel for creators to find real thumbnail artists to commission," wrote MrBeast.

MrBeast acknowledged the feedback, stating he previously thought that the tool would be well-received within the community.

"I thought people were going to be pretty excited about it, but I definitely missed the mark. If you opened up Twitter, you know what I'm talking about. I read all your feedback and going forward there is no AI thumbnail tool, we pulled it down, said MrBeast.

"On top of that, I wanted to go one step further to really show artists out there that I care... on ViewStats.com, under our 'More Tools' section, it will say hire a thumbnail artist."

He said his goal with Viewstats had been to build tools to help creators, "but if creators don't want the tools, no worries".

"I care more than any of you could ever imagine about the YouTube community. Obviously I'm the biggest YouTuber in the world and I don't take that responsibility lightly and so it deeply makes me sad when I do something that people in the community are upset by."

MrBeast released the AI tool last week that allowed users to create eye-catching thumbnails instantly by "taking the guesswork out" for $80 per month subscription fee.

Hey! Thanks for all your feedback on the ViewStats AI thumbnail tool, we pulled it and added a funnel for creators to find real thumbnail artists to commission pic.twitter.com/ICrB8NFyuC — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 27, 2025

Social media reacts

After the pullback, social media users lauded MrBeast for listening to their grievances and taking action.

"Hey Jimmy. I appreciate you looking at this objectively and realising how with you being the biggest creator on the platform, you can unintentionally set a precedent that can affect the industry as a whole," said one user while another added: "Big respect for taking it down despite whatever it cost to develop. I do hope you'll consider looking at the issue more closely."

A third commented: "Thank you for reaching down to help smaller creators, Jimmy."

The US YouTuber has more than 385 million subscribers on the site and is thought to be its highest-paid creator.