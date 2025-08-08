"Hogs Get Slaughtered": US Tech CEO Receives Severed Pig's Head And Threatening Letter In Mail

A US tech CEO was left shocked after receiving a severed pig's head and a threatening letter in the mail, believed to stem from his company's use of artificial intelligence. According to a report by KLAS 8 News Now, Blake Owens, founder and CEO of Las Vegas-based company Agrippa, said he received the bizarre package following his interview about using AI for a real estate deal. In the handwritten note, the person criticised Mr Owens' use of AI and included personal insults, calling him a "Clark Kent knockoff". The letter ended ominously, reading, "Don't get greedy because pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered".

The letter was signed off simply with 'M'. The package was mailed to Mr Owens' family home on July 29.

"A simple Google search goes a long way these days, especially in Vegas. saw your marcus video, what a joke. 'ai' is not going to replace brokers. clearly you don't understand real estate wasn't built by developers or investors," the letter read, per the outlet.

"And it sure as hell wasn't built by tech guys in lululemon. It was built by brokers. We did it the hard way. No shortcuts, no tech, just people. so enjoy your moment while it lasts. and don't get greedy because pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered," it continued.

Mr Ownes said he was not expecting someone to mail him a dead animal. "Perhaps this person watched too much of The Godfather," he said. "Needless to say, I still take it very seriously, but don't feel like I'm being truly threatened. It was a message," he added.

Also Read | Google AI Chatbot Gemini Has A Meltdown After Failing Task, Tells User "I Am A Disgrace"

According to the CEO, the box was probably sent by someone worried about losing their job to AI. "I understand this person is probably just frustrated that business isn't going well for them, and then they see AI replacement stories on top of that," he said.

Mr Owens said he does not plan to press charges if the sender is eventually identified. "I don't want to punch down on this person; they may be in a tough spot in life. I do see this as an opportunity to show people you don't become a better person by making another man a lesser person," he said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it is investigating the incident. A suspect has yet to be identified.