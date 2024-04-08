Anand Mahindra Shares Inspirational Story Of “Celebrity” Truck Driver 

Anand Mahindra recently made headlines for offering a job to a teenager from Uttar Pradesh. (File)

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, recently shared a motivational story on X [formerly Twitter] that has caught the attention of users online.

In his #MondayMotivation post, he highlights Rajesh Rawani, a seasoned truck driver with over 25 years of expertise. Mr Rawani is now venturing into food and travel vlogging alongside his driving job. He “is now a celebrity with 1.5M followers on YouTube,” Mr Mahindra wrote on X.

Mr Rawani “just bought a new home with his earnings. He's demonstrated that no matter your age or how modest your profession, it's never too late to adapt to new technology & to REINVENT yourself,” wrote the billionaire businessman on X.

Mr Mahindra also shared a video that shows Mr Rawani transforming his truck cabin into a makeshift kitchen to cook a delicious chicken curry and rice dish. With his son behind the camera, Mr Rawani announced, "We are going from Hyderabad to Patna, and today, we are preparing desi chicken," as he started chopping onions. He was seen cooking on a stove connected to a cylinder inside his truck, which was positioned on the side of an open highway near toll gates. He was seen sauteing the onions before adding chicken pieces into the pressure cooker. With a quick stir-fry, Mr Rwani sealed the cooker lid and waited patiently for the whistle. Finally, he served the piping hot chicken curry with rice, which was eaten by him and his son.

A user commented under Mr Mahindra's post, “So nice of you sir by promoting the common man on ground, you have made his day and also of all others by sharing to motivate the hard work being done.”

Another user wrote, “Kudos to all such people. Another example of how digital revolution transforming people, society, lives. May more get energized with this positive post.”

