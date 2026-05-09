Mother's Day 2026: Date, History, Significance And How It's Celebrated Worldwide

Mother's Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating the love, care, and sacrifices of mothers and maternal figures across the world. Observed every year with warmth and gratitude, the day highlights the important role mothers play in shaping families and society. This year, Mother's Day will be observed on Sunday, May 10.

Mothers are often regarded as one of the most influential figures in a person's life, offering unconditional support, guidance, and emotional strength. The occasion is not only about celebrating motherhood but also recognising the resilience of women who manage multiple responsibilities in both personal and professional spaces. Working mothers, in particular, continue to inspire with their dedication and determination.

The celebration also extends beyond biological mothers to include grandmothers, caregivers, and all maternal figures who nurture and support others.

History Of Mother's Day

The history of Mother's Day can be traced back to ancient civilisations such as Greece and Rome, where festivals were organised in honour of mother goddesses like Rhea and Cybele. In modern times, the celebration gained importance in the early 20th century through the efforts of social activist Anna Jarvis in the United States.

In 1908, Anna Jarvis organised the first official Mother's Day to honour her mother's life of service. Her mother had actively participated in community service during the American Civil War. The tradition was later formalised as the second Sunday of May, which was also the day Anna's mother passed away.

Mother's Day serves as a reminder to express gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices mothers make for their families. The occasion acknowledges their role in nurturing children and supporting loved ones, often placing others' needs before their own. It also encourages people to recognise the emotional and physical efforts of mothers, grandmothers, aunts, and caregivers.

How It Is Celebrated Worldwide

The celebration of Mother's Day differs across countries, though the message of love and appreciation remains common everywhere.

In Japan, the day is known as Haha-no-hi and is celebrated by gifting red carnations, which symbolise love and admiration.

In Australia, families commonly present chrysanthemums, also called “mums,” and spend time together with heartfelt gifts and celebrations.

In Italy, families often give mothers a break from daily household responsibilities and spend the day pampering them with rest and family time.

In Mexico, Mother's Day is celebrated on May 10 with music, festive meals, and the traditional song “Las Mañanitas.”

In Ethiopia, the celebrations take place after the rainy season as part of a multi-day festival featuring singing, dancing, and traditional feasts.