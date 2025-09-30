Milan-London Flight Diverted After Two Passengers Eat, Flush Passports: "Most Terrifying 15 Minutes"

A Ryanair flight from Milan to London Stansted was diverted to France after two passengers began acting strangely, the New York Post reported. One person started eating his passport, while the other attempted to flush theirs down the toilet. Fellow passengers described it as "the most terrifying 15 minutes of my life".

"No one onboard knew what was going on; these people were acting weird," an anonymous witness told the Daily Star.

"Essentially, the flight took off, and 15-20 mins into the flight, once the seatbelt sign was off, something very strange happened at the front of the plane," the witness said. However, NDTV can't verify the exact date of the incident.

"Staff were notified and went to see what was going on at the front of the plane. Suddenly, the whole mood changed - no one on board knew what was going on; these people were acting weird."

The traveller revealed that one of the men tore out the pages of his passport and proceeded to eat them. Other passengers on the flight "freaked out". The other man moved to the other end of the aircraft to "flush his passport down the toilet".

To stop him, an airhostess slammed on the door and asked him to open it, but the second man didn't listen. "This led to even more tension," the witness said.

"The airhostess then made a public announcement that was so blunt and to the point. That freaked people out to another level. No one knew what was going on."

After the announcement, the aircraft was diverted to the French capital, with the witness calling the descent "the most terrifying 15 minutes of my life".

The French police arrested the passengers once the flight landed safely. The plane was then allowed to take off for London.

The witness also praised Ryanair staff. "I think Ryanair were brilliant in handling it in a certain way. They gave out drinks towards the end of the flight as we were coming in over Stansted," they said.