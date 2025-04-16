Ryanair Flight To Greece Delayed After Drunk Passenger Causes Chaos Mid-Air

A Ryanair passenger is under police scrutiny after his disruptive behaviour caused chaos aboard a flight from Manchester, England, to Rhodes, Greece, earlier this month. According to People, the incident took place on Thursday, April 3. The trouble began when flight attendants confiscated two bottles of alcohol from a passenger and declined to serve him more drinks. The situation then escalated to such an extent that the crew members had to physically restrain the man, and the aircraft's landing had to be delayed.

According to People, the passenger, whose identity hasn't been revealed, became increasingly aggressive after flight attendants confiscated his bottles of alcohol and declined to serve him any more drinks. Then, as the plane began its descent, the passenger allegedly stood up and ignored orders to return to his seat. Flight attendants then attempted to restrain him using spare seatbelts, however, he broke free, prompting the pilot to circle the island instead of landing.

A video from the flight showed multiple crew members and passengers gathered around the man trying to manage the situation. Police officers are also later seen escorting the man off the plane after it landed safely in Greece.

In a statement to the outlet, Ryanair confirmed that the crew had contacted authorities prior to landing due to the disruptive behaviour. "The aircraft was met by local police upon arrival at Rhodes Airport, and this passenger was removed," the airline said. "Ryanair has a strict zero-tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct and will continue to take decisive action to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all," it added.

Meanwhile one of the passengers who witnessed the altercation, said, "The flight was going completely fine until the cabin crew came up to me and my partner at the front of the plane and asked us if we were traveling together and if we could be separated because a little girl needed to come down to the front of the plane with her dad because a man was being disruptive."

The witness explained that the man continued to get out of his seat, and the staff shouted at him to get him to sit down once again. The passenger also described the moment the man began "squaring up" to the crew in what seemed like an attempt to provoke a physical confrontation.

During the flight, crew members warned that anyone caught drinking Duty-Free alcohol on the flight would face police action unless they stopped. After landing, passengers were asked to remain seated while local police boarded the aircraft and removed the man.