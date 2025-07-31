SpiceJet Flight Delayed Multiple Times, Passengers Protest At Delhi Airport

Passengers of a SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport erupted in protests and sat on the floor of the boarding gate after their flight was delayed multiple times.

The flight, SG 9213, was scheduled to fly to Ahmedabad at 1.10 pm on Thursday.

A passenger, Vaibhavi Chauhan, said the flight was rescheduled to 3.40 pm, then 6.40 pm, and subsequently to 7.30 pm, 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm.

The flight eventually took off late at night.

SpiceJet said operational issues led to the delay and it had been keeping the passengers informed about the revised departure time constantly.

The airline said the delay can also be attributed to concern for the safety of passengers.

However, the passengers raised slogans and expressed dissatisfaction with their experience.

Mr Chauhan, who said he was going to Ahmedabad for his final semester undergraduate examination, alleged the "staff was rude".

"After a lot of pressure from passengers, we were provided some refreshments, but still they were not sure which flight will go to Ahmedabad. I have an exam presentation tomorrow and have to be present in Gandhinagar by morning anyhow," he said.

"The next flight option they are giving is at 12.30 pm tomorrow, which won't work for me and many others," he added.