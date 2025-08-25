Ryanair Flight Makes A U-Turn After Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Mid-Air

A Ryanair flight was diverted to Manchester Airport after a passenger allegedly tried to open the emergency door mid-air, Metro reported. Fellow passengers reportedly intervened to stop the woman and alerted the cabin crew, who then informed the captain. The woman was removed from her seat near the emergency exit, and the captain stood guard by the door.

The flight was grounded around 10:09 am, according to FlightRadar24. A passenger reported that the woman managed to remove the plastic covering of the emergency door but was stopped by other passengers, who alerted the cabin crew at 9:30 am.

After the plane landed safely, Greater Manchester Police removed the woman from the aircraft. Engineers then boarded the plane to inspect for potential damage and replace parts as needed. Following the inspection and necessary repairs, the flight resumed its journey from Manchester to Agadir, Morocco.

One passenger told the Manchester Evening News: "The Ryanair flight RK1266 [from Manchester] for Agadir in Morocco [was] diverted back to Manchester Airport due to a passenger attempting to open the emergency exit. The passenger was moved from the emergency exit seat, and the captain remained at the emergency exit until we landed back at Manchester Airport."

"The plane landed safely and the passenger involved was escorted off the plane by Greater Manchester Police. Engineers came to check the door and replaced the plastic covers," the passenger added.

The flight is now back in the air after restarting its journey from Manchester to Agadir in Morocco.

Here are some other similar reports:

Skywest Flight (July 2025): A Skywest flight was forced to make an emergency landing due to a passenger's alleged attempt to open an emergency exit mid-flight. The passenger's unruly behaviour led to potential federal charges.

All Nippon Airways Flight NH14 (May 2025): An All Nippon Airways flight from Tokyo to Houston was diverted to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a passenger tried to open an emergency exit door mid-flight. The passenger was experiencing a "medical crisis," and other passengers and crew restrained them, zip-tying them to their seat.

JetBlue Flight 161 (January 2025): A passenger on a JetBlue flight from Boston to San Juan, Puerto Rico, opened an emergency exit while the plane was taxiing at Boston Logan International Airport, causing the emergency slide to deploy. The incident was reportedly preceded by an argument with the passenger's girlfriend. The passenger was detained by Massachusetts State Police, and the flight was delayed.