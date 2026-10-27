Man Shares Four Japanese Words That Changed His Perspective On Life After Japan Visit

A five-day visit to Japan to study health and science left X user Luke Coutinho reflecting on four Japanese words that changed how he looks at life. In a post on X, Coutinho shared the meanings of these words and explained how they offer lessons on making space for rest, respecting others, maintaining quality of life and choosing consistency over urgency.

The first word Coutinho highlighted was Yutori, which he explained as leaving some room in life. He noted that people have become obsessed with filling every minute with meetings, calls, workouts, podcasts, goals and work.

According to Coutinho, the body heals in stillness, while the mind thinks clearly when given space. He added that people have forgotten what it feels like to simply breathe.

The second word was Rei, which means respect. Coutinho recalled watching people bow in Japan to welcome someone, thank someone, or simply acknowledge another person.

He wrote that the most grounded and confident people he knows carry deep respect for others. According to him, showing respect does not make a person smaller but makes them bigger.

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The third expression, Pin Pin Korori, carries the message that people should not only aim to live longer but also remain capable for longer.

Coutinho explained that longevity without quality of life means little. He said the real goal is to remain sharp, strong, mobile and present for as long as possible.

He described this approach as "Human Capacity" and added that it is built every day through small choices.

The fourth expression was Isogaba Maware, which Coutinho explained as the idea that sometimes taking the slower route can help a person reach their destination faster.

He observed that people often glorify urgency, whether it involves fixing themselves, growing or healing faster. However, he pointed out that the body does not work on urgency but on consistency.

According to Coutinho, the slow, steady and intentional path always wins.

Reflecting on his five days in Japan, Coutinho wrote that the experience did more than teach him about health. It reminded him that the way people live every day is itself a form of medicine.