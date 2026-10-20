Japan's 60-Year-Old Salaryman Wins Hearts With His Dance Moves

A 60-year-old Japanese management consultant is winning hearts on social media with his energetic dance videos, proving that age and a busy professional life do not have to stop someone from following their passion. Known as Japan's "dancing salaryman," Toru Utsumi has gained more than a million fans on TikTok and Instagram by dancing freely in public places and bringing smiles to people's faces, according to The New York Times.

In one video, Utsumi was seen dancing in a drenched suit, red tie and sneakers at Shinjuku Chuo Park in Tokyo. Even as a typhoon approached the city, he continued to dance under the darkening sky, copying moves from the film Singin' in the Rain. He shimmied, clicked his heels, twirled and leapt into the air without letting the weather interrupt his performance.

Utsumi believes dancing helps lift his mood, saying that the more he moves, the better he feels. His videos show him dancing at different locations, including train stations, rooftops, castles, beaches and hotel rooms.

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Who Is Toru Utsumi

Utsumi grew up in Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, in a family that moved frequently because his father was a Lutheran minister assigned to different churches. He often felt isolated from traditional Japanese society. His interest in dancing began in kindergarten, when he imitated ballet dancers he saw performing in a hall connected to his family's church. As a teenager in the 1980s, he danced the twist on Tokyo's streets and played guitar in a heavy metal band. He was also inspired by Rolling Stones musicians Keith Richards and Mick Jagger, particularly Jagger's movements and style.

During Japan's economic boom in the late 1980s, Utsumi regularly visited discos and clubs, where he developed a love for reggae and became known for his unusual dancing style.

However, he also built a career in the corporate world, initially working as a copy machine salesperson and quickly rising through the ranks. After struggling with workplace stress, including difficult bosses and underperforming subordinates, he left sales to become an independent management consultant. He hoped to help business leaders manage their teams with greater empathy and care.

In 2018, at the age of 52, Utsumi decided to explore dance more seriously and enrolled in classes. His teacher, Sachiko Nagatomo, described his style as free-flowing and highly improvised, explaining that he often struggled to follow fixed choreography but had a natural sense of rhythm that captured people's attention.

Utsumi began posting dance videos in 2023, featuring styles such as hip-hop, disco, rockabilly and soul. He now regularly shares videos, appears in commercials and short films, and dances during his days off and between business trips and client meetings. While some people in Japan consider his public performances unusual, he has built a devoted international following, and his colleagues have come to accept his dancing as simply part of who he is.