"India Changed Me": Japanese Woman Living In Mumbai Shares Her 8-Month Experience

A Japanese social media creator, Hikaru-san, has shared her experience of living in India for the past eight months, saying the country has changed the way she sees life. Hikaru-san, who moved from Japan to Mumbai, recently shared a video on Instagram about her experience in India. She spoke about the country's culture, food and people, while also responding to online videos that portray India in a negative light.

Japanese Creator Defends India's Image

In her video, Hikaru-san said she had recently come across several online posts showing India as a poor and dirty country. She said such portrayals did not reflect the whole country.

According to her, every country has its own strengths and weaknesses, and problems such as littering are not limited to India. She also pointed out that Japan has places where rubbish can be found.

Hikaru-san said India is a beautiful country and praised its people, culture and food. She also criticised content creators who, in her view, present a misleading picture of India to gain views online.

She encouraged people to visit India and experience the country for themselves rather than forming opinions based only on social media.

How India Changed Her Outlook on Life

Hikaru-san also shared a personal lesson she had learnt during her stay in India.

She said she had noticed that when something breaks in India, people often try to repair it instead of simply throwing it away. They give the broken item a new life.

She compared this idea with her own personal growth, saying that living in India had helped her understand that people, too, can change, improve and become new versions of themselves.

The experience has changed the way she looks at life and at herself. She expressed gratitude to India for helping her see things differently.

Why Is Hikaru-san Living in India?

According to the report, Hikaru-san has been living in Mumbai for eight months. She plans to take part in an ICN India competition, which focuses on fitness modelling, physique development and bodybuilding.

She recently shared information about registration for the competition and said she would travel to Goa to participate.

Social Media Users React to Her Video

Hikaru-san's video, shared on Instagram on 7 October, attracted attention from social media users. Several people thanked her for sharing a positive view of India, while others spoke about their own experiences of visiting the country.

Some users praised India's culture and diversity, while others said the country still needed improvements in areas such as cleanliness, civic sense and infrastructure.

Her comments have once again started a discussion about how social media content can shape people's views of a country and why personal experiences can offer a broader perspective.