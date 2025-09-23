Man Reveals Why He Doesn't Regret Leaving US For India: 'Doubled Net Worth'

A few days after US President Donald Trump imposed a massive fee on Indians seeking fresh H-1B visas, a Redditor has revealed why they don't regret moving back to India. In the now-viral post, the user revealed that since returning to the homeland, they had doubled their net worth and were living a happier life while living closer to the family.

The user stated that they went to the US in 2008 during the peak of the global recession to pursue an MS, despite 'doubts' from others.

"I landed a job before graduation and got my H1B in 2010. Spent 11 years at a Big 4, growing steadily, but by 2020 I was burnt out-managing 4 projects during COVID while being the sole earner (my wife had just finished her MS)," the man wrote in the r/returnToIndia subreddit.

In 2020, during the Tanksgiving weekend, the Indian man decided to close the US chapter with his wife supporting the move.

"I resigned, sold my house, and had approximately Rs 5.7-6.2 crore ($650-700k) in savings. After 4 months of doing nothing (video games, worrying family), I reconnected with an old contact and landed a project. That turned into a thriving consulting business. The old contact had also started a firm at the same time so we found synergies."

The man added that four years after the return, he had doubled his net worth to Rs 12.4 crore ($1.4 million) and was living happily in a Tier-2 city, near his parents' house.

"I employ 10 people, and run a few passive businesses (salon, massage equipment, etc.). Life is good, and I'm much happier. India is growing fast. If you have some savings, don't be afraid. There will be adjustments, but they fade."

'Motivating story'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users lauded the man for returning to India and starting afresh, whilst others pointed out that not many would have the favourable conditions that he had.

"I am glad to see you have positive things to say about your decision to move back. All the best," said one user, while another added: "I pray that every Indian returns to India just like you did! Well done!"

A third commented: "Great motivating story, India is going to be a powerhouse soon if not already. Around the world, we have proven to be hardworking, society-enhancing, property-investing, law-abiding and mostly respectful group of people."

A fourth said: "You had savings, only 1% could even possibly have. Maybe that's why people are enticed about US life, it gives them the chance to be that 1% with no generational wealth."