Ukrainian Woman Reveals 3 Changes In Life After Marrying Indian Man: 'I Can't Imagine...'

A Ukrainian woman has gone viral on social media after she revealed how her life had changed after marrying an Indian man. Viktoriia Chakraborty, who has been in India for over eight years, shared a video on Instagram where she presented a before-and-after perspective about her life as she married into an Indian family.

From dressing style to Indian food to celebrating the local festivals, Ms Chakraborty stated that small changes had brought so much "joy and belonging" to her life.

Here Are The Three Changes Revealed By Viktoriia Chakraborty:

Saree has slowly become part of my wardrobe; I can't imagine attending a wedding or other function without it.

Eating traditional food with hands feels so natural now (and yes, it really tastes better that way).

Festivals have become one of my favourite times of the year; the colours, lights, and celebrations always make me feel at home.

Watch the viral video here:

'Gorgeous Indian attire'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.8 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users appreciating her post-marriage glowup.

"You look gorgeous and better in Indian attire than most," said one user, while another added: "We're very happy to learn that you have adopted this and are enjoying it too."

A third commented: "You look happier and beautiful after marriage and in saree. Keep rocking it."

In another video, Ms Chakraborty stated that she was told by several people not to go to India but she stuck with her convictions.

"I not only came here, I fell in love, got married, built a business, and even started a blog about this incredible journey," said Ms Chakraborty.

"Life has a funny way of proving everyone wrong, sometimes, the best chapters begin right where people warn you not to go," she added.