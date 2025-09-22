Bengaluru Woman On Stroll With 28 Golden Retrievers Goes Viral, Internet Says 'We Love Her'

A heartwarming video from Bengaluru has captured social media's attention, after a woman was spotted walking with 28 golden retrievers in the RT Nagar area of the city. The now-viral video titled "28 dogs, 1 big heart. Meet the dog lover aunty of RT Nagar, Bangalore!', shows the woman out and about on a leisurely walk with the dogs, as the well-behaved furry animals surround her.

“We saw a lady in RT Nagar, Bengaluru, walking with 28 golden retrievers, all matching, all happy. She looked so peaceful, smiling with her furry family. In today's life, loyal friends are rare, but sometimes love and loyalty comes on four legs," the voiceover in the video explains.

Watch the viral video here:

'I love her'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 7.2 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with a section of users lauding the woman while others shared their experience with the lady and her dogs.

"I am from Bangalore. She has customised her Innova car for the dogs. I love her," said one user while another added: "I've been seeing these dogs and this lady since I was a kid, she's such a nice person."

A third commented: "Her house is near my school. She was kind enough to let me see the retrievers back then in 2005. There were roughly 7 to 8, and they kept growing."

A fourth said: "HR: Where do you see yourself in the next 5 years? Me be like: Wooofff."

This viral video comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court last month tweaking its earlier order on rounding up and permanently moving all strays to shelters. The top court stated that dogs could be released from the shelters after sterilisation, unless in cases of aggressive behaviour or rabies infections.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, reviewing an earlier order by the court, also expanded the scope of the issue and ordered that all similar matters pending before high courts be transferred to the top court for a final national policy.