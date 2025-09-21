'Never Knew He Was So Famous': Internet Amazed By Outpouring Of Love For Zubeen Garg

Fans and well-wishers across the country were left heartbroken after news of Zubeen Garg's death filtered through on Friday (Sep 19). The singer died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore, where he was scheduled to perform at the fourth North East India festival. His death and the subsequent outpouring of condolences and love from fans have amazed those who did not follow the singer's career.

"Never knew that Zubeen is so famous in Assam," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter), reacting to images of the large gathering of fans who came to bid goodbye to the singer, whose dead body was brought to his hometown.

Never knew that Zubeen is so famous in Assam. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/W1ANIXwtM5 — Facts (@BefittingFacts) September 21, 2025

As the post went viral, fans from the northeast explained that Zubeen was a cultural phenomenon in the region, with his art transcending boundaries and bringing people together.

"Zubeen Garg is the most popular singer among the young generation, standing next only to the legendary Bhupen Hazarika," said one user, while another added: "He was the heartthrob for all of us in Assam."

A third commented: "Famous is an understatement. He was the pillar of our people. He carried the whole assam on his back for so long. He gave us what we and other generations will know as our culture. He loved us selflessly, gave up everything for us."

A fourth said: "The entire Assam was emotionally attached to him, many of my friends from Assam literally cried in front of me."

For those outside Assam, who may not know who was Zubeen Garg—



Zubeen Garg was not just a singer, but an emotion; an institution in himself.

A legacy so profound that the word "famous" cannot describe his popularity 😭#ZubeenGargForeverpic.twitter.com/StkI8J5hxq — Nabajyoti Lahkar (নৱজ্যোতি লহকৰ)🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@NabajyotiLahkar) September 21, 2025

Also Read | 'Built Differently': Passenger Hails Delhi Metro's Airport To Railway Station Ride Within An Hour

Zubeen Garg's cremation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that Zubeen will be cremated on Tuesday (Sept 23) with full state honours.

"We have decided to cremate the legendary singer Zubeen Garg on September 23, close to Disang resort in Sonapur. Many people are still coming to pay their homage to their beloved Zubeen Garg," said Mr Sarma.

The state government had declared a three-day mourning till September 22, but it has been extended by another day for his cremation.