Man Praises E-Rickshaw Driver After He Returns His Lost MacBook

Losing an expensive item can leave anyone worried, especially when there seems to be no way of getting it back. For Harshit Sureka, however, losing his MacBook led to an unexpected encounter with an honest e-rickshaw driver and restored his faith in humanity.

In an Instagram video, Sureka recalled losing his costly MacBook while returning home from the gym at around 10 pm. It was raining heavily, and he was in a hurry as he had to leave for a trip the next day.

During the ride, the top box on the back of his bike fell off somewhere along the way without him noticing. The box contained his MacBook worth Rs 2 lakh, a personal diary and other important things.

Sureka realised that the box was missing only after reaching home and getting off his bike.

Watch Video Here:

He immediately returned to retrace his route and searched around 3-4 km despite the heavy rain. He also stopped people stranded on the road and asked if they had seen a box falling from a bike.

Someone then told him that the box had fallen at a particular spot and that an e-rickshaw driver had picked it up. Sureka went to a police station to report the loss, but while waiting there, he remembered that the box had stickers featuring his Instagram and YouTube handles.

Sureka checked his Instagram message requests, hoping the person who found the box had contacted him. He found a message containing the driver's number and immediately called him. The driver confirmed that he had the box.

Sureka then travelled another 4-5 km in the opposite direction to meet the driver and collect his belongings. After getting his MacBook back, he was overwhelmed with gratitude and offered money to the driver as a token of appreciation, but the driver refused.

At the end of his video, Sureka asked people to stop being judgmental. He said that the world is a very nice place to live in and that although there are bad people, doing good deeds can bring good things back.

He also thanked the driver from the bottom of his heart and said he did not know how else to thank him.

Social Media Reaction

The incident caught the attention of people, many of whom praised the driver for his honesty and said that their faith in humanity had been restored.

One user commented, "I believe in karma."

Another user noted, "I cried as I feel so grateful that good people still exist."

"What a beautiful story," added a third user.