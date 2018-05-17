Delivery Man Helps Children Stranded On Flooded Road, Wins Hearts. Watch

A video shows the delivery man helping children stranded on a flooded street with a genius trick. He allows the children to cross the submerged street using his delivery vehicle as a bridge. The children can be seen entering the vehicle from one side and stepping out from the other. In fact, the man even carries some children out of the vehicle so they wouldn't have to step in the water.
The incident took place in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The video really goes to show that not all superheroes wear capes.
Watch the video below:
CommentsIn a similar instance, a policeman went beyond the call of duty to rescue a child stranded on a frozen lake. He used his fists to crack the ice in order to make his way towards the boy and helped him out of the scary situation.
In January, a similar video showed a crane driver rescuing passengers from a bus that had fallen into a river after an accident.
