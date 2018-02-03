Watch: Cop Smashes Ice With Fist To Rescue Child Trapped On Frozen Lake

The incident took place in Luoyang City in China's Henan Province on January 28. The clip explains that the child had got stuck on the lake while playing. Noticing that the child needed some help, the police officer decided to rescue the boy by throwing him a float. However, the police officer fell inside the freezing water after ice under him cracked. That, however, didn't stop the cop from helping the child.
The video truly goes to show that not all superheroes wear capes. Watch the video below:
Boy stuck on ice rescued by local policeman https://t.co/u1HGkWb2vfpic.twitter.com/g3ODo3luEm- CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 3, 2018
