Man Fixes Son's Coat, Combs His Hair Before Interview. Video Wins Hearts

It was a moment of love, reassurance and quiet hope, captured just minutes before a young man walked into one of the most important interviews of his life. The heartwarming video was taken at 'Saraswati Bhawan', Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) headquarters in Prayagraj, and shows the man's father lovingly preparing him for the interview. Many social media users have described the scene as a reminder of the role parents play behind every success story.

In the video, the father first straightens his son's coat. He then takes out a comb from his pocket and carefully fixes his son's hair. A little later, he pulls out a small packet and feeds his son what appears to be sweets, often given as a gesture of good luck before an important occasion.

The man then touches his father's feet and seeks his blessings before walking towards the interview hall.

It is a simple exchange, but one that carries the weight of years of sacrifice, encouragement and dreams shared between a parent and a child.

For many viewers, the scene has resonated because competitive examinations are rarely just an individual journey in India. Behind every candidate who enters an examination or interview room is often a family that has waited, encouraged, sacrificed and hoped alongside them.

The UPPCS 2025 interviews are currently underway at the UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. A total of 2,297 candidates who cleared the main examination have been called for the interview stage for selection to 812 vacant posts.

The interviews began on September 28, 2026, and are scheduled to continue until October 24. They are being conducted in two shifts every day at Saraswati Bhawan - the first beginning at 9:30 am and the second at 2 pm.

Amid the hundreds of candidates arriving each day with their dreams of becoming civil servants, this father-son moment has offered a deeply human glimpse into what lies behind the pursuit of success.

For the son, it may have been just another interview day. For his father, it was perhaps a moment to make sure his son walked into that room looking his best and more importantly, knowing that he had his father's blessings with him.

Sometimes, behind a candidate's success story is a parent quietly preparing them for the moment they have waited for all their lives.

(With inputs from Deepak Gambhir)