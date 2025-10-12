Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh Says Mom Guilt Is A Myth: "It Took Me 10 Years To Realise..."

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh recently sparked a candid conversation on motherhood and self-expectations, urging mothers to focus on presence over perfection. In a heartfelt Instagram video, Alagh shared her personal journey of overcoming "mom guilt," noting that it's not about being a perfect mother, but about being present for your children.

Alagh, a mother of two, revealed that it took her 10 years to realise that mom guilt is a myth, and it's actually about the high expectations we set for ourselves. "Mom guilt is a myth. Agastya is 10 years old and it took me 10 years to realise that mom guilt is not guilt. It's just high expectations that we set for ourselves. I realised I was feeling guilty for not being two people at once. And I chose to reframe it," she said in the video.

She emphasised prioritising quality time with her kids, saying she focuses on being fully present when with them, putting away her phone. Alagh believes this approach helps raise kids who see their mother pursuing her passion and creating a legacy, rather than being consumed by guilt.

"When you're with them, be all in. When you're working, own that space. You're not torn between two lives, you're teaching them what it looks like to build one with purpose. Stop letting the guilt lie to you. You're just doing two incredibly hard things at once. You are enough," she added.

Alagh's message resonated with many mothers, who expressed gratitude for her words. One user commented, "Needed this… thank you so much," while another said, "Someone read my heart."

A third wrote, "This really speaks to me. Being a mom and running a brand is tough, but showing up fully in both feels enough. We're doing more than we give ourselves credit for."

A fourth added, "Couldn't relate more @ghazalalagh , I guess it's more than mom guilt, it's society pressure women are taking on them , if anyone want to be successful without compromising on a positive parenting, quality time over quantity is important. kids are like muds, they get moulded in any environment, and learn to learn from it, I am blessed to have 2 boys who understand their mom is there with them when needed ,and doesn't need to be there just as formality and sacrifice on her carrier for that."