Luxury Cars, Smoke bombs, Honking: Viral Video Of <i>Baraat</i> In London Sparks Debate

A viral video of a baraat (wedding procession) in London's Manor Park neighbourhood has sparked outrage on social media. The wedding procession was led by the groom, who was dressed in traditional attire, riding a decorated white horse while his wedding party followed in luxury cars, including a Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz. The procession was marked by colourful smoke bombs and continuous honking, which angered the onlookers.

Watch the video here:

An asian wedding baraat convoys through the streets of London! pic.twitter.com/nNeBF26GUT — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) September 8, 2025

"An asian wedding baraat convoys through the streets of London!" an X user wrote while sharing the video.

The video starts with a busy street intersection in Manor Park, where the groom rides a horse, accompanied by a person leading the horse. Behind him, a procession of luxury cars can be seen with people holding colourful smoke bombs out of the windows and sunroofs.

Social media users have mixed reactions to the video, with some enjoying it. But some users, on the other hand, slammed the wedding party for their behaviour, with some questioning the cultural significance of such displays.

One user commented, "Is anyone actually impressed by this? I don't get it. Is it an Indian or Pakistani tradition?"

Indian Groom Arrives At Wedding Venue In Batmobile

In a separate incident, a wedding video from Thailand went viral, where a groom was seen arriving with the wedding procession in a Batmobile, the vehicle used by the detective superhero, Batman.

The groom can be seen sitting on the roof of the Batmobile as those around him dance and revel in joy. The groom can be seen enjoying himself as well, whilst belting out a few dance steps as dhols announce his arrival.